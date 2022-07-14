South Central Ambulance Service downgrades critical incident
- Published
A critical incident declared by an ambulance service has been downgraded.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) declared the alert on Monday due to a "significant increase in pressure" amid rising temperatures and high demand.
However, the trust said the problems had now "eased" but also warned that they had "not gone away".
It added the public should continue to only dial 999 in emergencies. The service covers Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.
In a statement, SCAS said: "We would like to pay tribute to our staff, volunteers and partners who have worked with great professionalism, dedication and care over a challenging few days."
It comes after Queen Alexandra Hospital also declared a critical incident on Monday, while bosses at Southampton General Hospital have said the emergency department has never been so busy.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.