In pictures: Buck Moon rises over England

Moon rising above the Needles on the Isle of WightGraham Wiffen
Graham Wiffen captured this picture of the moon over The Needles on the Isle of Wight

What is believed to be the biggest and brightest Moon of the year has been lighting up the sky in England.

July's full moon - the Buck Moon - was most visible on Wednesday evening.

It was the second supermoon of the year and looked bigger than normal as the Moon is currently closer to the Earth than usual.

Citing the Maine Farmer's Almanac, Nasa said it was referred to as the "Buck Moon" by the Algonquin Native Americans of what is now the north-east United States. This is because it appears when new antlers tend to appear on buck deer.

Villager Jim
The Buck Moon was captured by local resident Jim in Beeley Moor, Derbyshire
Andy Johson
Andy Johson in Burbage, Leicestershire, grabbed a close-up view
Chris Cookman
Chris Cookman took this picture in Matlock, Derbyshire
Chris Cookman
Another picture of the supermoon in Matlock taken by Chris Cookman
d_long
Hiding behind the trees, this picture of the moon was captured in Ripley, Derbyshire
Maggie T Howlett
A close-up taken by Maggie T Howlett in East Leake, Nottinghamshire

