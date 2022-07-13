Sandown: Fire breaks out at former Parkbury Hotel

Former Parkbury Hotel in Broadway, SandownHIWFRS
Firefighters have tackled a large fire at a derelict hotel at a seaside resort.

Crews were called after smoke was seen coming from the former Parkbury Hotel in Broadway, Sandown, on the Isle of Wight at 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

The fire, which involved the ground and first floors, was tackled by crews from seven stations across the island.

The fire service said a joint fire and police investigation would take place to try and establish a cause.

HIWFRS
Crews from across the island were sent to the fire in Broadway on Tuesday evening

Several fires have broken out at derelict hotels at the seaside resort.

In May 2021 a blaze tore through Sandown's derelict Ocean Hotel and a fire at the former Grand Hotel broke out in January.

The Royal Cliff Hotel was also destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

