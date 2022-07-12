Leicester man arrested after fatal three-vehicle collision
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while over the limit after another man died following a collision.
The crash, involving a Ford Transit van, a VW Caddy and a Ford Fiesta, happened just after 20:00 BST on Monday on Hockford Lane, Brimpton Common between Basingstoke and Newbury.
The passenger of the VW Caddy, a man, 58, from Woodley, died at the scene.
A 22-year-old man from Leicester was arrested and remains in police custody.
The driver of the VW Caddy, a 59-year-old man from Reading, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.
Det Con Lyndsey Blackaby, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
