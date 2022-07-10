Hedge End: Woman suffers spinal fracture in 'group altercation'
A woman has suffered a broken sternum and a spinal fracture during an altercation "involving a group of people", police have said.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman in her 20s was hurt at Dowd's Farm Park off Wellstead Way in Hedge End between 17:30 and 19:30 BST on Thursday.
A 24-year-old man from Bursledon and a 23-year-old woman from Botley were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They have since been bailed.
Appealing for witnesses, the force said it was believed "other people were in the park at the time, including a group of young people and someone with a small dog".
