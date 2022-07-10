Staff at Portswood's 7bone restaurant praised for fire evacuation
Staff who helped customers escape a fire at a restaurant did an "excellent job", a fire service has said.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said 7bone in Portswood, Southampton, was evacuated after a blaze broke out on Friday evening, with 17 people being helped to safety.
The blaze caused the entire roof of the burger restaurant to collapse.
The fire service said investigations into the cause were ongoing, but it was not thought to be suspicious.
A spokesman said due to the "risk of further collapse, investigators haven't been able to get inside to work out a definitive cause".
Praising those who helped customers to safety, he said the fire was discovered at about 19:30 BST and "the staff did an excellent job in evacuating the building and isolating the cooking appliances".
Firefighters had to remain on scene overnight on Friday to stop the blaze flaring up again and minimise the damage to the adjoining Swiss Cottage, a Grade II listed property believed to be more than 300 years old.
The spokesman said crews had been able to "confine fire spread to the roof space, saving many important architectural features of the building".
In a statement, the restaurant's management said the damage caused by the fire meant it would be closed "for the coming months".
