Southampton fly tipping on the wane with new mobile CCTV units
- Published
The amount of fly tipping in a city is dropping following the introduction of mobile CCTV units, a local authority has said.
Southampton City Council said it had issued £400 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to a number of offenders, with other cases under investigation.
It said the solar-powered cameras would be deployed in various parts of the city in the coming months.
The council added it was taking a "proactive approach" to fly tippers.
The city has long had a problem with fly tipping, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
A 40ft (12m) high mound of fly-tipped waste caused part of a sewage pipe to burst in Sholing in 2011.
Residents said the garden in Botany Bay Road, directly above the pipe, had been used as an illegal dumping site for the previous 30 years.
The three places where the new devices have been trialled are Drummond Drive, Westridge Road car park, and Green Park car park in Wimpson Lane.
All three were suffering large scale, frequent fly tipping before the CCTV signs and cameras were installed, the council said.
"Loving where you live and showing pride in your community costs nothing, but the council having to clear up fly tips costs everyone money," councillor Toqeer Kataria said.
"The council is taking a proactive approach to catch, fine or prosecute those that fly tip. There have been positive results since the deployment of the mobile solar powered CCTV units, targeting hot spots," she said.
