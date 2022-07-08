Covid: Isle of Wight hospital bosses bring face masks back in
Patients, staff and visitors must wear face masks again at the Isle of Wight's hospital as cases of Covid-19 rise.
Hospital bosses said the measures at St Mary's Hospital have been put in place to combat the "highly transmissible" Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.
The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said masks must also be worn at all of its buildings.
People are being urged to attend appointments alone and to pre-book before visiting someone on a ward.
In a statement the hospital in Newport said: "We would like to thank everyone for their support, and to be assured that the COVID-19 measures are regularly reviewed."
Covid infections are rising again across the UK, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.
