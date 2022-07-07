M3 Basingstoke-Farnham closure: Drivers warned of lengthy delays

Drivers are being urged to re-route or even delay their journey

A stretch of the M3 motorway has been closed due to a "serious collision", police say.

Hampshire Constabulary said the closure was in place eastbound between junction 6, Basingstoke and junction 5, Farnham.

The off-slip at Junction 5 and the on-slip at Junction 6 are also closed.

National Highways said there was more than six miles (9.5km) of congestion approaching the closure and one hour delays had been reported.

Police are urging drivers to consider other routes before travelling.

Diversions are in place via the A30.

