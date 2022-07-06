Southampton-Cowes Red Funnel ferry staff back summer strikes over pay
Ferry staff on Southampton-Cowes ferry services have voted to go on strike over pay.
Unite union members at Red Funnel backed industrial action on Tuesday, with workers set to walk out during the summer holidays.
The union said staff were unhappy at a pay offer of 4.5%, rising to 6.5% for the lowest paid, which was "far below the real cost of living".
Red Funnel said it still expected to run some services on strike days.
The dates will be confirmed in the coming days but the union must give two weeks' notice.
'Customers unaffected'
Unite said those working on the Isle of Wight route voted by 88% in favour of striking in a ballot of 120 members with an 84.2% turnout.
Ian Woodland, Unite regional officer, said: "The responsibility for these strikes and the disruption they will cause lies entirely with Red Funnel who have failed to put forward an deal that will tackle low wages and rising living costs.
"These strikes can still be avoided but Red Funnel needs to put forward an offer that our members can accept."
In a statement, Red Funnel said: "Customers with bookings between 5-19 July will not be affected by industrial action.
"We have prepared robust contingency plans and do not anticipate a full stop to our services, rather, we expect to operate on a revised and reduced timetable, which we will communicate on 12 July."
The ferry firm runs a Southampton-West Cowes high-speed foot passenger service and a Southampton-East Cowes vehicle ferry service.
