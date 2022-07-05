Isle of Wight house hunters warned about bogus Facebook adverts
House hunters who are "desperate" for a new home are being targeted by scammers posting bogus adverts on Facebook, a council has warned.
Isle of Wight Council said it had received "worrying reports" that residents were being asked for upfront fees to view rental properties.
It said photos being used may have been lifted from genuine letting websites.
The warning came after it was revealed soaring property costs were pricing some islanders out of the market.
In a statement, the authority said it was concerned scams "could see people desperate for a home out of pocket and no closer to their dream".
It added: "Trading Standards and the council's housing department are warning residents that no matter how desperate they are to find somewhere to live, never part with money for something that is free.
"The properties may not be genuinely for rent, or photographs may have been taken from genuine letting websites without permission."
The council has linked rising property prices on the island with an increase in its popularity, as both a place to live permanently and for holiday homes.
