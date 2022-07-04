Hythe Ferry service hit by thefts and vandalism
- Published
A ferry service which was saved by community fundraising during the pandemic is being threatened by persistent break-ins and thefts, its operator has said.
More than £60,000 was raised in 2021 to rescue Hythe Ferry, which links the Waterside and Southampton.
A number of break-ins in recent months have seen damage caused and equipment, including radios, stolen.
Blue Funnel director Lee Rayment said the service was still "borderline".
He said the damage to the facilities at Hythe Pier was a "regular thing".
"It's the hassle and grief of having to put things back together afterwards. When these things happen, it leaves a big hole in the pot
"It potentially puts the service, and lives, at risk - they are stealing safety equipment without which we can't operate.
"We're still not up to fully working - we're on tenterhooks and borderline, to be honest," he added.
Hampshire Constabulary said it was continuing to investigate a theft in the early hours of 3 June in which a GPS marine radio, handheld radios and other items were stolen.
It issued a CCTV image of a man officers wanted to identify in connection with the theft.
The Hythe Ferry stopped running in December 2020 when the owners confirmed it could not afford to resume crossings because of the impact of lockdowns and low passenger numbers, prompting a crowdfunding effort and bail-outs from local councils.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.