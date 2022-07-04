Hampshire police officer Liam Porter accused of sexual assault
A police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.
Liam Porter, 40, is a serving officer with Hampshire Constabulary, the force has confirmed.
PC Porter is accused of carrying out the attack in Clanfield village on 18 January, it said.
The officer has been suspended from duty, the force confirmed, and is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 12 July.
