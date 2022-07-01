Covid: Face masks reintroduced by Southampton hospital bosses
Patients, staff and visitors must wear face masks again at a city's hospital to counter the latest surge in Covid cases.
University Hospital Southampton said the measure was needed following a sharp rise of the virus in the community.
It said masks must be worn "throughout all areas of our hospital" to protect staff and patients.
The hospital said it currently has 92 inpatients with the virus.
In a statement the hospital said: "The spike in cases is also affecting our staff, with a significant number of absence due to Covid-19 related illness.
"We have also been forced to close 19 hospital bays, putting beds out of action, because of contact with infectious patients."
Covid infections are rising again across the UK, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.
An estimated 2.3 million people or one in 30 has the virus - a rise of 32% on the week before.
The rise is being driven by two new fast-spreading subvariants of Omicron - called BA.4 and BA.5.
People can be infected even if they've had Covid before, but jabs are helping to protect against serious illness.
Hospital bosses added: "We are continuing to see unprecedented levels of demand across our hospital and our emergency department continues to be busier than ever."
Masks are available at all hospital entrances. People are also being urged to attend appointments on their own, wherever possible.
Only those who are medically exempt do not need to wear a face covering at the hospital.
