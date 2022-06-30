Southampton murder case closed by police
A seriously injured man found in a city centre was not killed by a third party, police have said.
The 30-year-old was found in Cranbury Terrace, Southampton, just before 04:00 BST on Wednesday, after a disturbance .
The man died in hospital and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Hampshire Constabulary has now confirmed the man died "due to an injury sustained at the scene which did not involve any third party".
The 38-year-old was also arrested for assault by beating of an emergency worker, after an incident with a detention officer while in custody.
A spokesperson for the force said he had since been released and "no further action will be taken against him".
They added he had received a conditional caution for the assault on an emergency worker.
The force is now preparing a coroner's file in relation to the 30-year-old man's death.
