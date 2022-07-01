Basingstoke warden's warning after dog is 'dumped' in street
A dog used for breeding "dumped" in the street has sparked outrage from a Basingstoke dog warden.
Porridge was covered in matted fur, had ulcerated eyes and infected ears when she was found scavenging around bins in a housing estate.
After being checked by a vet, dog warden Laura Yeates took her home to care for her.
She is now urging people to "do their research" amidst concerns about unlicensed breeders.
The dog warden of 20 years works for Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and said Porridge's case was one of the most "heartbreaking" she has seen.
"When she was first found, she was so terrified and so matted with her fur that we couldn't find out her breed or gender," Ms Yeates explained.
"It just broke my heart, she was so scared."
After getting rid of some of her matted fur, Ms Yeates said it was clear Porridge had been used for breeding.
"We think she was from a puppy farm. I don't think she'd ever seen grass or a lead before, she had no muscles in her back legs from a lack of walking.
"It took me a week to gain her trust."
Porridge, estimated to be between three and four years old, had an unregistered microchip which Ms Yeates tracked back to Hungary.
She explained: "Sadly, with it not being registered and her being found in the street, it's almost hopeless to track down the people who did this to her."
Now, Ms Yeates is urging people considering purchasing a dog to "do their research" and find licensed breeders.
Her tips include asking to see the breeder's license during a visit, always asking to see the puppy's mother and ensuring the mother looks clean, happy and well cared for.
Porridge has since been sent to a rescue centre and successfully re-homed.
"The best part of this job is knowing the day I find them is the start of a new chapter and they are going to have a nice, new life," Ms Yeates said.
"It's not always easy, but our authority will continue to work with the police to take action against unlicensed breeders and buyers must be informed."
