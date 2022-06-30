Marchwood fire: Barn and hay bales destroyed
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a fire that engulfed a large barn.
Firefighters from six stations attended the blaze in Marchwood, Hampshire, just after midnight on Thursday.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said hay bales and a pickup truck, stored inside the open-ended barn, were also destroyed.
An investigation into how the fire started is under way, the fire service said.
