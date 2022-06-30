Southampton: Thomas Lewis Way shut after man found hurt in road

A section of a main route into a city centre has been closed after a man was found injured in the road.

The A335 Thomas Lewis Way was shut both ways into Southampton between Burgess Road and St Deny's Road at about 05:40 BST.

Woodmill Lane is also closed from Wessex Lane to High Road.

Hampshire Constabulary said the man was taken to hospital and investigations were ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

The force warned the road would remain closed for most of the morning.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes with lengthy delays reported.

