Portsmouth councillors spend own money on free breakfasts for children
- Published
Children will have access to free breakfasts during the summer holidays through a new initiative.
Portsmouth City councillors George and Brian Madgwick are personally donating £4,000 to fund the scheme.
The breakfasts will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church in Paulsgrove every weekend through the summer holidays.
George Madgwick said they hoped it would "ease the pressure" of the current cost of living crisis.
He said: "Paulsgrove is an area with a lot of social housing, higher rates of unemployment and lower income in general and there's been a really noticeable increase in the number of people using the foodbank recently.
"Our schools do a fantastic job supporting families during term time and we wanted to do something to extend that into the summer."
'Tipped over the edge'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the scheme is being funded by the two councillors personally, rather than being financed by Portsmouth City Council.
It comes after George Madgwick pledged to use his councillor allowance to fund projects in his ward.
He added: "Families that have been just about managing to cope for the last few years have been tipped over the edge by inflation, particularly the huge increase in energy costs.
"We have the ability to give back and felt this would be the most effective way of doing it."
The initiative will start after 23 July when the school year ends and run until the end of August. Food parcels and packed lunches will also be provided to families.
