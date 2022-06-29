Tik Tok alcohol post banned for 'drunk' claims
A TikTok post by a young influencer advertising an alcoholic drink has been banned.
Rosie Breen, of Basingstoke, was promoting a fizzy alcoholic drink saying it was "only 63 calories a can" but could "actually get you drunk".
The post was investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and later removed.
A TikTok spokesperson said alcohol promotion was "globally prohibited" on its platform.
Ms Breen has since apologised to her 428,000 TikTok followers for the post, which she said was a "reflection of her opinion".
She also confirmed she would comply with TikTok rules in the future.
'Unaware of sensitivity'
In the video, Ms Breen could be seen dancing with a can of drink in each hand and pointing to captions.
The captions included: "I'm on my weight loss journey & they're only 63 calories a can" and "they actually get you drunk".
After a viewer complained, the ASA banned the video for making health claims about an alcoholic product, encouraging excessive drinking and featuring someone under 25 years old.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "We told Whisp Drinks and Rosie Breen not to make non-permitted low calorie nutrition claims about alcoholic drinks and to ensure future marketing communications for alcoholic drinks did not encourage excessive drinking or show people who were, or appeared to be, under 25 years of age in a significant role."
Miss Breen, who was 24 at the time of filming the video, said she was "new to working with brands" at the time and "unaware of the sensitive nature of the message."
She added her intention was "never to present or promote irresponsible behaviour."
TikTok confirmed the video was branded content promoting alcohol, which was globally prohibited on their platform, and had been removed.
