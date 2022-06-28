Netherfield man who travelled to abuse Southampton child jailed
A man who travelled more than 170 miles to abuse a child following online chats has been jailed.
Daniel Castel-Nuovo, 48, left his Nottinghamshire home in May and went to Southampton intending to abuse an 11-year-old.
Instead he was met by police officers who he was unaware had been chatting to him.
Castel-Nuovo, of Netherfield, pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.
The defendant, of Harrogate Street, admitted arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence.
He had been arrested by specialist officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (Serocu) on 17 May.
Castel-Nuovo will be included on the sex offenders register indefinitely and will be subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Det Insp James Oxley, from Serocu, said: "Castel-Nuovo's conviction following a proactive Serocu investigation reflects our continued priority to protect children from sexual exploitation from those who seek to do them harm."
