Isle of Wight RSPCA branch closes to handle suspected bird flu case
- Published
A suspected bird flu outbreak has forced the Isle of Wight RSPCA branch to close its doors.
Staff took to social media urging people not to bring in any wild bird admissions while they "rapidly respond" to an unconfirmed case of avian flu.
In a statement the branch said one bird in isolation had displayed symptoms of the illness and after veterinary advice was put to sleep.
Staff at the Godshill branch said the incident was "extremely upsetting".
They confirmed both the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) had advised a temporary closure.
"This one case, although unconfirmed, has had a significant impact on our entire animal centre and now requires the temporary closure of our facility while we complete a full deep clean of our isolation areas," the statement added.
The closure is expected to last "a few days" while staff monitor other birds in their care for any signs or symptoms.
The centre also stated it had received national guidance not to take in gulls from the south coast area, between Thames Estuary to the island, due to a high zoonosis risk - where there is a risk of spreading a virus from animal to human.
Defra and APHA have been contacted for comment.
