Eastleigh-Fareham rail line closed for stabilisation works
The railway line between Eastleigh and Fareham has been shut to allow for work to stabilise banks along the tracks.
The cutting, outside a tunnel in Fareham, has failed a number of times.
A landslip at Botley in 2014 saw services suspended for more than a month. In 2016, temporary repairs were made following Storm Frank.
Network Rail said it needed "a permanent fix to keep trains running safely". A bus replacement service will run until the line reopens next Monday.
Trains between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Harbour, via Basingstoke, will start and terminate at Eastleigh and Fareham.
Network Rail said the stretch of line was built in the 1840s over clay soil which "reacts badly to extreme weather".
During the work, retaining walls will be built to make the slope between Botley and Fareham less steep.
Passengers are advised to check ahead before travelling.
