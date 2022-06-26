Isle of Wight's Round the Island Race: Lifeboats make four rescues
Lifeboat crews were called out four times to rescue sailors during a race round the Isle of Wight.
More than 1,100 boats entered the Round the Island Race on Saturday, with some of those being crewed by amateurs.
The RNLI said two vessels collided with each other about 90 minutes after the start. Both retired from the race.
Further call-outs saw a sailor taken to the shore after suffering a head injury, a yacht that was taking on water and a boat that lost its rudder.
The annual race, which attracts large crows watching from the shoreline, has a route of 50 nautical miles.
Organisers said the event had been a "fantastic sight to watch".
