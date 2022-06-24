Basingstoke: Attempted murder arrest after house fire
A woman and two children have been rescued from a house that had been set on fire in a suspected arson attack.
The woman, in her 20s, and two children were found at the property in Basingstoke, just after 06:30 BST.
A man, 28, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
The children were not injured while the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force also confirmed that one officer sustained an injury to his hand while several others were being treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, which was put out.
The suspect, from Basingstoke, was arrested at the scene and an attempted murder investigation is under way.
Ch Insp Scott Johnson said it was believed there was "no wider risk to the public at this time".
Witnesses have been urged to come forward.
