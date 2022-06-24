Questions for insurer after Hampshire man fell ill in Corfu
Travel insurers are in the spotlight after a holidaymaker was left in hospital in Corfu for more than two weeks after suffering heart failure.
Hampshire man Brian Leigh was on a cruise with his wife when he fell ill.
His wife Michele said he has been eligible to travel since 14 June - but his insurers have only just confirmed the date of his return to the UK.
Mr Leigh's MP has raised his case in parliament, while insurers Staysure said repatriation was "complicated".
On Thursday, Flick Drummond MP told the House of Commons that despite doing the "responsible thing" in taking out insurance, her constituents had found it of "little help to them when they needed it".
Staysure Group founder Ryan Howsam has said that "Mr Leigh is being repatriated today (Friday) from Corfu to Southampton General Hospital".
'Absolute shock'
Mrs Leigh told the BBC from their Waterlooville home she had lost weight with the stress of trying to organise aspects of his repatriation to the UK herself.
Mr Leigh, a "very fit" semi-retired former submariner, started to feel unwell on 6 June, a couple of days into the cruise.
"We went to the ship's doctor and within 10 minutes both doctors diagnosed heart failure," Mrs Leigh said.
"It was absolute pandemonium, we had to get him off the ship immediately. We were just about to leave Corfu, I had 10 minutes to pack all our belongings."
She said she was in "absolute shock" after doctors at Corfu hospital said her husband's heart could stop at any time and it was "important he be repatriated quickly" to the UK for further tests.
However, Mrs Leigh said it took eight days for Mayday Assistance, the medical branch of Staysure, to confirm cover was in place.
"They had to get medical reports from the GP and the hospital, they kept on insisting he had a fit to fly certificate," she continued.
"Doctors in Corfu said he wasn't fit to fly commercially, but they would write and say he could go in an air ambulance. I witnessed them send that email.
"We've had a total of five repatriation dates, each time the insurance and the air ambulance have insisted on further updated medical reports from the cardiologist. It's been a real challenge."
Mrs Leigh said despite being told her husband will be repatriated later she will only believe it when he is "up in the air".
'Doctors incredibly overworked'
Mrs Drummond, Tory MP for the Meon Valley, has called for a debate in parliament on the issue and called on insurance companies to do more to support their customers overseas.
In a statement, Mr Howsam said: "Since Mrs Leigh first contacted us, we have worked tirelessly... to make sure Mr Leigh received the correct medical care.
"As soon as we could begin the repatriation, on the 14th June, we did. Mrs Leigh stated then that she was very happy with our services.
"The process is complicated and requires accessing the customer's medical records and getting confirmation from the doctors on the ground at Corfu General Hospital that Mr Leigh was fit to fly.
"Unfortunately, due to these doctors being incredibly overworked, this confirmation was not provided as quickly as it could have been, despite our many attempts to reach them."
He added the firm had also spoken to Mrs Drummond who was "now aware of the facts and recognises our efforts at Staysure and how hard we have worked to get Mr Leigh home as quickly and as safely as possible".
