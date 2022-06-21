Jury in rape-accused Hampshire PC trial discharged over Covid
The jury in the trial of a police constable accused of rape has been discharged after four jurors tested positive for Covid-19.
David Longden-Thurgood, 48, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, was on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of raping a woman he met via a dating app.
On Monday, one juror reported testing positive and was discharged.
A further three jurors tested positive on Tuesday, leading Judge Robert Bright QC to discharge the entire jury.
Judge Bright told the panel: "Unfortunately the outcome is that the trial has had to come to an end.
"You have been incredibly patient and committed to the case."
Serving Hampshire Constabulary officer PC Longden-Thurgood denies raping the woman, a mother aged in her 30s, during a date at her home in October 2020.
The complainant met the officer on the Bumble dating app, the trial was previously told.
The prosecution was given 14 days to indicate whether it would be seeking a retrial.
