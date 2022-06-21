Naked man spotted on New Forest golf course
- Published
Sightings of a naked man on a golf course have prompted police to step up patrols in the area.
The man was spotted by several people on the fairway of the ninth hole at New Forest Golf Club in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, at about midday on Friday.
He then headed towards a wooded area leading to open forest that runs alongside the A35, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Officers have been looking for him and carrying out reassurance patrols.
In a Facebook post, local policing team New Forest Heart Cops said: "He doesn't appear to be a threat to the public but our advice is don't approach him and contact us immediately."
