Isle of Wight zoo announces red panda twins death
- Published
Rare twin red panda cubs born at an Isle of Wight zoo have died, staff have announced.
The female cubs were born on 31 May at Amazon World Park Zoo to mother Xiao-xing, who staff said was "bright and strong" after the birth.
Releasing a statement on social media, the zoo said the first female died on 2 June and the second on 12 June.
They said the deaths were "a huge blow" and they were monitoring Xiao closely.
The red panda, typically found in mountainous forests in China, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, is an endangered species due to hunting and habitat loss.
The zoo keepers had installed cameras in their red panda enclosure at the beginning of May after learning Xiao-xing was pregnant.
Red Panda Update ❤️🐾 As many of you are aware we have spent the last couple of months preparing for the arrival of Red...Posted by Amazon World Zoo Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022
In a statement the zoo said: "Both cubs and Xiao appeared bright and strong after birth and we were pleased that both the cubs were seen in the correct position for suckling."
The first female cub died at two days old and staff said Xiao then spent "all of her time" in the nest box caring for the surviving cub.
They added: "Although keepers understand the risks within the first few weeks, we watched with anticipation as the little cub was growing and the female was doing everything correctly."
On 12 June, keepers noticed Xiao became distressed and found the second cub had died at 13 days old.
"Keepers try and prepare themselves for occasions like this, it always comes as a huge blow and our staff are extremely upset by this loss," the statement read.
"It will take time for Xiao to settle and keepers will continue to monitor her closely over the next few weeks."
