Two rescued from burning motor boat off Portsmouth

The burning vessel was engulfed in flames and sank off Portsmouth Harbour

Two people have been rescued after their motor boat caught fire off Portsmouth Harbour.

Lifeboat crews were called after a Mayday call came in from the crew on the 38ft (11.5m) motor boat shortly after 15:20 BST on Sunday.

Gosport Lifeboat crews arrived and took the pair off the burning vessel.

Duty Coxswain Pete Byford said: "It was only a matter of minutes from our arrival until the vessel was completely engulfed in flames."

The boat was towed away by lifeboats from the busy shipping channel and a fire tug attempted to put out the fire.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) said: "Unfortunately, with flames completely engulfing the vessel, it was unable to be saved and sank shortly afterwards."

The two people onboard were transferred to Bembridge RNLI's lifeboat and taken ashore - they are not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

