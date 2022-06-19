In pictures: Music fans enjoy day three of Isle of Wight Festival

Pete TongIsle of Wight Festival
DJ Pete Tong brought his Ibiza classics to thousands of fans at the festival on Saturday

Pete Tong and the Essential Orchestra brought the sounds of Ibiza to Seaclose Park for day three of the Isle of Wight festival.

The headliner performed to thousands of music fans who have descended on the island for the four-day event.

An estimated 50,000 people are at the festival site in Newport, to see acts including Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi.

Due to the high temperatures forecast, the festival's organisers warned people to take safety measures, including avoiding excess alcohol.

Here is a selection of pictures of the festival so far.

Isle of Wight Festival
The Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley accompanied Pete Tong's set
Isle of Wight Festival
Thousands of music fans packed the Main Stage arena at the festival's site in Newport, Isle of Wight
Isle of Wight Festival
Jessie Ware performed twice on the Main Stage, once during her own slot and then appearing again with Pete Tong
Isle of Wight Festival
Kasabian also headlined on the Main Stage on Saturday
Isle of Wight Festival
Organisers warned attendees to stay safe and hydrated with water during the weekend
Isle of Wight Festival
Singer Griff performed for fans in the Big Top
Isle of Wight Festival
Thousands dressed for the nautical theme of this year's festival 'Sirens and Sailors - The Life Aquatic'
Isle of Wight Festival
While many chose to dress as mermaids and sailors, some friends gathered to form a replica of the Titanic
Isle of Wight Festival
Headliners on Sunday include Rudimental, Tom Grennan and Freya Ridings

All pictures subject to copyright.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics