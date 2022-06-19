In pictures: Music fans enjoy day three of Isle of Wight Festival
- Published
Pete Tong and the Essential Orchestra brought the sounds of Ibiza to Seaclose Park for day three of the Isle of Wight festival.
The headliner performed to thousands of music fans who have descended on the island for the four-day event.
An estimated 50,000 people are at the festival site in Newport, to see acts including Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi.
Due to the high temperatures forecast, the festival's organisers warned people to take safety measures, including avoiding excess alcohol.
Here is a selection of pictures of the festival so far.
All pictures subject to copyright.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.