In pictures: Music fans flock to Isle of Wight Festival
- Published
Thousands of music fans have descended on the Isle of Wight for its four-day festival.
About 50,000 people are at the event being held in Seaclose Park, Newport.
It started on Thursday and runs until Sunday, with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining.
Due to the high temperatures expected over the weekend, the festival's organisers have warned people to take safety measures, including avoiding excess alcohol.
The UK Health Security Agency issued a level two alert, from 00:01 BST on Friday until 00:01 on Sunday, meaning temperatures could affect the public's health. Here is a selection of pictures of the festival so far.
