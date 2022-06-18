In pictures: Music fans flock to Isle of Wight Festival

Thousands of music fans have descended on the Isle of Wight for its four-day festival.

About 50,000 people are at the event being held in Seaclose Park, Newport.

It started on Thursday and runs until Sunday, with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining.

Due to the high temperatures expected over the weekend, the festival's organisers have warned people to take safety measures, including avoiding excess alcohol.

The UK Health Security Agency issued a level two alert, from 00:01 BST on Friday until 00:01 on Sunday, meaning temperatures could affect the public's health. Here is a selection of pictures of the festival so far.

Isle of Wight Festival
Organisers warned attendees to stay safe and hydrated with water during expected high temperatures at the weekend
Isle of Wight Festival
Festival-goers enjoyed a sunny start to the four day event, which started on Thursday
Isle of Wight Festival
Festival-goers began arriving at the site early on Thursday morning
Isle of Wight Festival
The Vaccines were among the bands on the main stage on Friday
Isle of Wight Festival
Shade was the order of the day on Friday
Isle of Wight Festival
The red, white and blue superstars of the sky delighted crowds with a flypast
Isle of wight Festival
Madness also played on the main stage on the Friday night
Isle of Wight Festival
Large crowds turned out to enjoy Lewis Capaldi
Isle of Wight Festival
The Scottish singer-songwriter headlined the Friday of the festival
Isle of Wight Festival
The four-day festival runs until Sunday

All pictures subject to copyright.

