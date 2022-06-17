Nursling street racing: Dispersal order in place in village
A dispersal order has been put in place to stop large street racing events from being held in a village.
Hampshire Constabulary said there had been "unauthorised car meets" in Nursling in Hampshire.
The Section 34 order, which also covers the Nursling Industrial Estate and Hillyfields, is in place until 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Insp Chris Taylor said the force would take "robust enforcement action where necessary".
"Street racing, damage to road surfaces, noise and dangerous driving has been reported causing harassment, alarm and distress to local residents," he added.
"Our officers will continue to have an increased presence across hotspot areas in Nursling to deter events such as these large-scale car meets from taking place.
"If we encounter these events, we will do our utmost to educate those in attendance and take robust enforcement action where necessary.
"Our operation is not aimed at people meeting in their cars peacefully, simply those disrupting local communities and acting in an anti-social manner."
The order gives police the power to direct people to leave a specified area, and not return for up to 48 hours, or more if required.
Officers can also seize any items used as part of any anti-social behaviour.
