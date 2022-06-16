Portsmouth mosque flats plan 'divide Muslim community'
A plan to convert part of a derelict mosque into flats has been approved despite a warning it could "permanently divide the Muslim community".
A petition to stop the upper floor of the former Jami Mosque building in Southsea, Portsmouth, being turned into three flats was signed 851 times.
However, the mosque committee said the new income would help it to restore the building back into a place of worship.
The council's planning board was split, and the chair cast the deciding vote.
Councillor Hugh Mason said the authority had to "make a decision on the grounds of planning law" but acknowledged there was "quite clearly a division within the Islamic community" over the application.
The Marmion Road site has not been used as a mosque for several years but those on both sides of the argument want it restored, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, Abdul Basith, one of the building's co-owners, said installing the flats would be "an act of betrayal" as previous generations had helped fund the purchase.
"This plan will create permanent division and animosity amongst the Muslim community," he said.
He added that the mosque would have "no control" over who lived in the flats and feared noise or anti-social behaviour could disrupt "a place of peace and quiet to remember God".
However, Iqbal Miah, a member of the mosque committee, said the money generated would "enable major refurbishments".
"In the long term the income will enable the mosque to maintain daily activities," he said.
"We are united in our primary objective of seeing this mosque return to its former glory as a vibrant place of worship."
