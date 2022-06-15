In pictures: Strawberry Moon rises over the south
- Published
Since Monday evening a Strawberry Moon has been lighting up the sky.
At this time, Earth's natural satellite appears bigger and brighter in the night sky.
Nasa says the Moon appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal moon.
Each month, the full Moon has a different name. The Strawberry Moon is said to have been so named because it coincides with the season for harvesting the fruit in North America.
Photographers across the south of England have been taking advantage of the clear skies to capture some stunning images.
