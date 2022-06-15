In pictures: Strawberry Moon rises over the south

Supermoon over the NeedlesGraham Wiffen
Graham Wiffen captured this beautiful image of the moon glowing red over The Needles on the Isle of Wight

Since Monday evening a Strawberry Moon has been lighting up the sky.

At this time, Earth's natural satellite appears bigger and brighter in the night sky.

Nasa says the Moon appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal moon.

Each month, the full Moon has a different name. The Strawberry Moon is said to have been so named because it coincides with the season for harvesting the fruit in North America.

Photographers across the south of England have been taking advantage of the clear skies to capture some stunning images.

Steve Hogan
Steve Hogan took this great image of the moon reflected in the water over the beachhuts at Mudeford in Dorset.
Cameron Shields
Yachts off the Dorset coast were also snapped in this picture of Old Harry Rocks by Cameron Shields
Alison Treacher
This close-up snap of the moon over Gosport was taken by Alison Treacher
Claire Sheppard
The moon lived up to its Strawberry name over the New Forest for Claire Sheppard
Colin Lennox-Gordon
Colin Lennox-Gordon was able to capture detail of the moon's surface in his picture over Southampton
BarryJFryer
Barry Fryer photographed this image of the moon shining brightly over Stokes Bay

You can send your pictures via email to: southweather@bbc.co.uk

