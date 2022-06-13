Southampton city centre: Twelve treated for smoke inhalation in fire

Southampton High StreetHFRS
Crews from S​t Marys, Redbridge, Hightown, and Eastleigh were sent to the fire on Sunday evening.

Twelve people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a city centre building.

Crews were called to the three-storey building in Southampton High Street on Sunday at about 19:00 BST.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said all 12 casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

The fire was out shortly before 21:00, and the property was "saveable" the fire service said.

HFRS
The fire service said 12 casualties were treated by ambulance crews

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics