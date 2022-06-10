Drug addict Matthew Reynolds jailed for killing former babysitter
- Published
A drug addict who killed a family friend who used to babysit him has been jailed for at least 14 years.
Matthew Reynolds repeatedly stabbed Bonnie Harwood, 47, in a robbery to steal her money and drugs before leaving her to bleed to death at a house in Alton, Hampshire, in October.
The 32-year-old was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
The judge said he was "spiralling out of control" because of his "insatiable appetite" for crack cocaine and heroin.
Winchester Crown Court previously heard Reynolds had started using heroin from the age of 14.
He would visit Ms Harwood, who was also a drug user, "practically every day" to swap crack cocaine for heroin from her.
Judge Angela Morris said Reynolds was "cunning, manipulative and devoid of any remorse" for killing Ms Harwood.
In a statement read to the court, Ms Harwood's mother Bobby Harwood said: "I can't sleep any more, each time I close my eyes I see Bonnie fighting him off, I feel physical pain thinking of the terror she would be in.
"Bonnie was so caring. He has taken her away from us, this has affected so many people, she was so popular."
Her father Michael Harwood said: "She was so kind-hearted. She was a thoughtful and loving daughter and we miss her so much."
Sister Karen described Reynolds as an "evil killer" and added: "Bonnie was my little sister, we loved each other.
"Bonnie was a kind person, she would help anyone she could. I will never forgive and miss her forever."
Reynolds, of Pound Gate, Alton, was in debt and in a "state of turmoil" on the day of the attack,, the jury heard.
The amateur beekeeper had sold his hives and honey having recently lost his job as an assistant at a builder's yard.
He denied the killing, claiming he was in Ms Harwood's flat on the night before she died "to get two deals of heroin for smoking for two of my friends" and that she later called him asking for £20 of crack cocaine.
Reynolds also received a three-year sentence to run concurrently for a charge of robbery after he used an axe against another woman in a Post Office three days before the stabbing.
