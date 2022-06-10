Cables fixed after blunder caused Hampshire A&E delays
Repairs have been made to damaged cables that caused broadband and phone issues at hospitals and 4,000 homes and businesses.
The problems began after contractors working at Dummer, near Basingstoke, accidentally drilled through fibre optic and copper cables on Wednesday.
Openreach, which is responsible for maintaining the cables, said it worked overnight to get systems back online.
A spokesperson said it was still working to everyone reconnected.
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the problem had caused long delays at emergency departments across the the county.
Hospitals in Winchester, Andover and Basingstoke urged patients with non-life threatening conditions to seek alternative care as a result.
Openreach said the cables had been damaged by a third party contractor.
An Openreach spokesperson said: "A team of 20 specialist engineers worked through the night and have repaired the main NHS circuit.
"As a result the Royal Hampshire County Hospital and Andover War Memorial Hospital are now back online along with thousands of homes and businesses.
"We still have a lot of work to do but will continue onsite until everyone is back up and running."
