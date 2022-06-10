Shanklin hotel site could be used for major redevelopment
The site of a former hotel could be redeveloped to include an apart-hotel, shops, flats and a public climbing wall, a council has said.
Isle of Wight Council wants to sell the site at Shanklin Spa, which currently includes a car and coach park.
It wants it to be used for a 30-room apart-hotel, 14 flats, four shops, seven workshops and up to 40 pay-and-display public car parking spaces.
The council's cabinet will be asked to approve the sale on Thursday.
The site, on the esplanade near the cliff lift, was identified for regeneration by the council in 2019, and 29 developers showed an initial interest in it.
Julie Jones-Evans, the council's cabinet member for regeneration, said the proposal was a "good one" and would be "a big improvement to Shanklin's historic esplanade".
"We are well aware of the need for new housing and start-up commercial space right across the Island, and this development offers both," she said.
"It will also provide the Island's first purpose-built apart-hotel, and a greater sense of place for visitors and residents alike."
