Two-week Isle of Wight bin collection strike called off
- Published
A planned two-week strike by bin collectors has been called off after they secured a pay rise.
GMB members, working for Amey on the Isle of Wight, had threatened to walk out from Monday but will not industrial action after an agreement was struck.
The union said members "didn't get everything they wanted" but chose to "bank the improved offer".
Amey, which collects waste on behalf of Isle of Wight Council, said the agreement was "great news".
The resolution means that refuse collections will go ahead as planned ahead of the Isle of Wight Festival, which starts on 16 June.
Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said: "The collective voice of our members and the threat of strike action was enough to secure an improved offer from the 4.21% pay rise originally offered by the company.
"Of course, our members didn't get everything they wanted, but they chose to bank this improved offer and will continue to provide the excellent service that their hard work delivers for residents.
"This strike would have delivered severe disruption to the island's kerbside service, especially at the time of the festival, and Amey would do well to remember that when they offer our members their pay deal next year."
Isle of Wight Council leader Lora Peacey-Wilcox said she welcomed the news and thanked the crews "for all the hard work they do, day in and day out".
Amey has been approached for further comment.
