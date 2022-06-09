Life-sized bronze bear Monty stolen from Hampshire nature reserve
A bronze bear has been stolen after thieves are thought to have used an angle grinder to cut it free.
Monty was a key feature at Headley Down Nature Reserve (HDNR) until it was taken on Saturday or Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it was investigating the theft of the life-sized sculpture, which weighs between 60-70kg (132-154lbs).
Angela Jackson, chair of HDNR, said the community was upset despite "absolutely wonderful support" to track it down.
"It was an organised theft, it was not vandalism. We have very little vandalism fortunately. But this was definitely people coming along with a battery-operated angle grinder, sawing through the bolts and carrying him off and, very fast, driving away in a large vehicle," she said.
"It was definitely an organised theft and of course it's been reported to the police but it's so sad for the community."
She said the bear, which was brought after donations from private donors and lottery funding, is thought to be worth only about £350 as scrap metal.
