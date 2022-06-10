New Forest wheelie bins would be an 'eyesore', campaigners claim
Planned wheelie bins would be an "eyesore" in the New Forest and not lead to better recycling rates, campaigners have said.
New Forest District Council is set to introduce wheelie bins as part of its waste management strategy for the area, much of which is a national park.
Those who oppose the plans have argued they will prove unsightly and costly.
The council said it needed to "take action" to reduce waste and increase recycling.
New Forest District Council is among the last local authorities not to use wheelie bins - it currently distributes 10m single-use black and clear plastic bags for residents' domestic waste and recyclables each year.
The authority proposes a fortnightly collection of general and recyclable waste in two wheeled bins, along with a food waste caddy and reusable bag for paper and cardboard recycling.
'More efficient'
Keith Sanderson, who set up the No to New Forest Wheelie Bins group on Facebook, said the plan was "ludicrous", adding that costs would "spiral".
He said: "In the national park they will clutter up the area - in villages there are terraced houses without front gardens to put them, they are an eyesore and they're not good for old people who can't move them.
"It doesn't add up - the recycling rate is down to the contract the council has signed to treat the waste - not how you collect the waste."
The council's recycling rate currently stands at 34% of waste, falling short of the national target of 55% by 2025.
The portfolio holder for environment, Steve Davis, admitted it would be a "big change" for the area.
"The proposed new service will provide residents with a more efficient service and allow us to make vital progress in protecting the environment," he added.
The council said it was surveying properties to identify those unsuitable for wheelie bins.
A final decision on the waste strategy is due to be made on 11 July and, if passed, the wheelie bins would begin to be used in 2024.
