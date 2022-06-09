Closure of Andover primary school with 25 pupils confirmed
An inadequate primary school, with 25 pupils, will close before the new school year in September.
Hatherden Church of England Primary School in Andover will shut on August 31 after Hampshire County Council decided it was not financially viable.
The authority's executive lead member for children's services, Roz Chadd, made the final decision on Wednesday.
She said the "amazing" pupils would be better served at bigger schools, despite teachers' efforts.
The school was rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2019 and has been monitored by the regulator since then.
No academy chains have offered to take on the school, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The school's current pupils are set to be moved to Appleshaw St Peter's Primary School, about three miles (4.8km) away, along with five children who were due to join in September.
Kirsty North, Conservative councillor for Andover North, said: "It's a deeply disappointing time for villagers and all those associated with the school.
"I do recognise the steps taken by the county council but it's regretful that the situation is untenable.
"I know there are concerns going forward for the site and plea that it is able to be used for alternative education or community provision. It's a much-loved asset."
