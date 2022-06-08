Marchwood memorial to mark 40 years since Falklands war deaths
- Published
Veterans and their families will gather to mark 40 years since the single largest loss of life during the Falklands War.
More than 150 people are expected to attend the commemoration service at Marchwood Military Port from 17:00 BST.
They will pay their respects to those killed on board the Sir Galahad and Sir Tristram, which were attacked by Argentine fighter jets on 8 June 1982.
The explosion and fire on board the Sir Galahad, at Bluff Cove, killed 48 men.
Of those killed aboard the Royal Fleet Auxilliary support ships, 32 were from the Welsh Guards and eight men and crew died on the Sir Tristram.
Former Welsh Guard and Falklands veteran, Mike Hermanis said: "Not a single day in the last 40 years has gone by, where I have not thought about it.
"Not one day where I don't think of those boys, I knew every one of them."
A memorial parade through the military port, where 17 Port and Maritime Regiment is based, will take place as well as a wreath-laying ceremony.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.