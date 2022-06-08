Ventnor fire: Derelict seaside arcade destroyed in huge blaze
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a fire that engulfed a derelict amusements arcade at a seaside resort.
Crews from across the Isle of Wight were sent to The Gaiety, on Ventnor Esplanade, after the fire broke out on Tuesday, shortly before 18:00 BST.
Acrid smoke from the fire meant people had to stay inside and keep their windows closed overnight.
An investigation into the cause is under way, the fire service said.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews were able to control the fire, which was out by 03:00, before it spread to other buildings.
Two crews remain at the scene damping down.
Crews from the mainland were sent to the island to help with the fire and maintain fire cover for the island.
A redevelopment plan for a "dwelling with annexe accommodation" to replace the building had previously been approved.
