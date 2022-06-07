Warning to older drivers after car plunges into water in New Forest
Police are urging older drivers to take advantage of help available to them after a man accidentally reversed down a boat launch and into the water.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 70-year-old motorist, from Southampton, had a "lucky escape" while driving in the New Forest in February.
With the support of the man and his family, it said it wanted to highlight the accident in a bid to help others.
The man was diagnosed with vascular dementia and surrendered his licence.
The force said the man had initially tried to complete a turn in the road before the incident happened.
He was rescued by nearby residents, who pulled him from the water, before he was taken to hospital.
Sgt Nick Tucker, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "We all grow older and our eyesight, and some of our abilities, diminish over the course of time.
"We do not always know, notice or realise that this is happening to us over the years."
He added: "With the support of this driver and his family we wanted to highlight this incident to show the real-life implications of growing older and driving.
"He surrendered his driving licence with dignity. It is lucky that he did not lose his life that evening."
The force has urged friends and relatives of older motorists to speak to them about their driving, "remind and encourage" them to have their eyesight routinely checked and to speak to their GP about driving if they have any health concerns.
It also said the not-for-profit organisation Older Drivers Forum could help.
