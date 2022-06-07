Fareham footbridge rapist's sentence could increase
A man who raped a woman on a footbridge could have his jail sentence increased.
John Horne was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping the 22-year-old on the footbridge near Fareham Train Station in Hampshire, in March.
The case has now been referred to the Attorney General's office under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.
It may then be referred to the Court of Appeal which has the power to increase sentences.
Horne, who was 39 at the time of the attack, admitted charges of rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in what was described as a "prolonged" assault at Portsmouth Crown Court in May.
Horne was told he was considered a dangerous offender so would serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
A statement from the victim, read to the court at the time, said she had been a "smiley" character before the attack, but now suffered with daily anxiety and feared she would "never be my normal self again".
At his sentencing Judge Richard Shepherd told Horne he had "terrorised" his victim and robbed her of what should have been a "carefree and safe young adulthood".
A spokesperson from the Attorney General's Office confirmed it had received a request for the sentence to be looked at under the ULS scheme, which deals with complaints about sentences considered to be unreasonably low.
Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision, the spokesperson said.
