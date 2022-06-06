Cyclist dies in crash with 4x4 in Shorwell
A cyclist has died in a crash with a 4x4.
The man, who was in his 60s, was riding on Main Road in Shorwell, Isle of Wight, when he was in collision with a Land Rover Freelander at about 10:15 BST on Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the crash happened near the junction with New Barn Lane.
The force said road closures, which were put in place to allow officers to investigate, had been lifted.
