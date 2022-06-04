Teenagers hurt in 'racially aggravated assault' at Gunwharf Quays
- Published
Two teenagers were injured in a "racially aggravated assault," police have said.
A 15-year-old girl was slapped and a 16-year-old boy knocked to the floor outside Gunwharf Quays on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a man in his 20s was "shouting racist language" during the assault at 16:55 BST.
The force arrested a 26-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was also arrested on suspicion of wounding without intent. The man has since been released from custody but remains under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which started as a "verbal altercation" on Park Road, after the 15-year-old girl was slapped across the face by a woman in her 20s.
The 16-year-old boy sustained a puncture wound to his cheek, as well as swelling and a chipped tooth after being punched.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.